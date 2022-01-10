NHLPA files grievance after Sharks terminate Kane’s contract

By JOHN WAWROW

AP Hockey Writer

A person with direct knowledge of the decision tells The Associated Press that the NHL Players’ Association has filed a grievance against the San Jose Sharks for terminating the remainder of Evander Kane’s contract. The grievance was filed Sunday night and contends the Sharks did not have sufficient grounds to make the move. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the matter is now in the league’s hands. The Sharks placed Kane on unconditional waivers, saying the forward violated COVID-19 protocols while with the AHL Barracuda. Kane cleared waivers and is now an unrestricted free agent.