Ronaldo missing for Man United in FA Cup match against Villa

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo is missing for Manchester United in its FA Cup match against Aston Villa because of a hip injury. United manager Ralf Rangnick says Ronaldo has been left out of the third-round match at Old Trafford as a precaution and that the injury wasn’t serious. Rangnick says “he’s told me that he’s had that problem for the last couple of days.” Rangnick adds “in a cup game when you can play 120 minutes, I thought it would be better to not take any risks.” United’s next game is on Saturday also against Villa in the league.