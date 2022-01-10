Seahawks backup QB Geno Smith arrested on suspicion of DUI

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle Seahawks backup quarterback Geno Smith has been arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence following the team’s season-ending victory in Arizona. According to court records, Smith was arrested early Monday morning and was released from custody a few hours later. No other information was immediately available. Smith just completed his third season with the Seahawks and had the most extensive playing time of his tenure in Seattle. He appeared in four games and started three when Russell Wilson was out due to finger surgery.