Busy, crucial offseason begins for Jets’ Zach Wilson
By DENNIS WASZAK Jr.
AP Pro Football Writer
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Zach Wilson is heading into the offseason armed with a lengthy list. The New York Jets quarterback intends to work on his weaknesses and solidify his strengths after a down-and-up rookie season. It’s all part of the evolution and education of a hoped-to-be franchise quarterback. Wilson was selected with the No. 2 overall pick in the draft last April as the face of a rebuilding team with a bright future. That still holds true nearly ninth months later. But now there’s experience Wilson can draw upon to put himself in position to help the Jets win more games.
