Djokovic clarifies movements, Australian visa saga continues

By JOHN PYE and ROD McGUIRK

Associated Press

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Novak Djokovic has moved to clarify how mistakes were made on the immigration document he submitted on his arrival in Melbourne as a COVID-19 vaccination saga continues to overshadow the days leading up to the Australian Open. A statement was posted on Djokovic’s social media accounts while the men’s tennis No. 1 was in Rod Laver Arena holding a practice session. Djokovic is in limbo before the year’s first tennis major starts next Monday. He won a legal battle this week to have a decision to cancel his visa overturned but he still faces the prospect of deportation because he’s not vaccinated against COVID-19. Djokovic says he addressed the “hurtful” and “continuing misinformation” in the interests of ”alleviating broader concern.”