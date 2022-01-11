Former Turkey defender Ahmet Calik dies in road accident

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Former Turkey national soccer team defender Ahmet Calik has died in a traffic accident near Ankara. The state-run Anadolu Agency says the 27-year-old Calik was killed after he lost control of his car in slippery conditions. His vehicle overturned and landed in a field. Calik had been playing for Ittifak Holding Konyaspor. He was reportedly on his way to Ankara to deal with paperwork concerning his wedding. Calik began his career with Ankara club Genclerbirligi before transferring to Galatasaray in 2017. He joined Konyaspor in 2020. He played for Turkey’s national team eight times since 2015.