Frazier’s 29 helps No. 25 Illinois hold off Nebraska 81-71

By ERIC OLSON

AP Sports Writer

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Trent Frazier scored a season-high 29 points, Kofi Cockburn had his eighth straight double-double with 16 points and 13 rebounds, and No. 25 Illinois held off struggling Nebraska for a hard-earned 81-71 victory. The Illini have won five straight games and 10 of 11 and are out to their best start in conference play since 2005. Nebraska has lost nine of 10 and 21 straight against ranked opponents. Bryce McGowens scored 19 to lead the Huskers.