Jets raise ticket prices slightly, first increase since 2016

By DENNIS WASZAK Jr.

AP Pro Football Writer

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — The New York Jets are raising their ticket prices an average of 3% in the team’s first increase since 2016. The Jets are coming off a 4-13 campaign and an 11th straight season without a playoff appearance. They kept ticket prices stagnant the last few years. But as the cost of everyday living has risen around the country, Jets fans will now have to also pay slightly more to watch their team play at MetLife Stadium.