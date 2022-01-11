McBride carries E. Michigan past Cent. Michigan 99-68

YPSILANTI, Mich. — Bryce McBride had 16 points off the bench to lift Eastern Michigan to a 99-68 win over Central Michigan. Kevin-David Rice had 15 points for Eastern Michigan (7-7, 2-1 Mid-American Conference). Monty Scott added 13 points. Darion Spottsville had 12 points. Eastern Michigan scored 53 second-half points, a season best for the team. Jermaine Jackson Jr. scored a season-high 20 points for the Chippewas (2-12, 1-2). Ralph Bissainthe added 15 points and eight rebounds. Cameron Healy had 12 points.