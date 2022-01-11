Mets to retire Keith Hernandez’s No. 17 in July

NEW YORK (AP) — Keith Hernandez will have his No. 17 retired by the New York Mets this summer to honor his seven seasons as a player and nearly three decades as a beloved broadcaster with the franchise. The Mets announced that Hernandez will become the fourth player to have his uniform number retired by the team in a ceremony prior to a game July 9 against Miami. Hernandez’s No. 17 will stand alongside Tom Seaver’s 41, Mike Piazza’s 31 and Jerry Koosman’s 36 at Citi Field. Koosman’s number was retired in August.