No. 15 Georgia Tech women beat short-handed Pitt 63-52

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Lotta-Maj Lahtinen scored 17 points, Digna Strautmane had 16 points and No. 15 Georgia Tech beat short-handed Pittsburgh 63-52. Georgia Tech made 4 of 6 3-pointers in the first quarter, with three coming during a 13-0 run, and led 20-6 after 10 minutes. Pitt didn’t make its first field goal until seven minutes into the game. Georgia Tech led 35-21 at the break after making 6 of 10 from distance and 48.1% overall. Lahtinen and Lorela Cubaj each had 10 points at halftime, and the Yellow Jackets led by as many as 29 points in the second half. Dayshanette Harris scored with 14 points for Pittsburgh.