No. 4 Auburn holds off rival No. 24 Alabama, 81-77

By JOHN ZENOR

AP Sports Writer

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Freshman Jabari Smith scored a season-high 25 points and Allen Flanigan made four straight free throws in the final minute, lifting No. 4 Auburn to an 81-77 victory over rival No. 24 Alabamat.The Tigers lost all of a 14-point lead before managing to avoid becoming the third Top-5 team to lose on the night. They pushed their win streak to 12 games in the rivals’ first Top 25 matchup in 35 years.