No. 9 Kansas survives wild finish to beat No. 15 Iowa State

By DAVID SMALE
Associated Press

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Dajuan Harris hit a driving layup with 8 seconds left, and No. 9 Kansas got the better of a wild finish against No. 15 Iowa State to win 62-61. There were four lead changes in the final 38 seconds, and the Jayhawks survived when Iowa State’s Gabe Kalscheur missed a 3-pointer just before the buzzer. Ochai Agbaji scored 22 points to lead Kansas, which rebounded from a loss at Texas Tech on Saturday. Christian Braun had 13 points and Harris had 12. Isaiah Brockington scored 17 points for Iowa State.

