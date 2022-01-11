Olympic snowboard champ chooses quarantine over vaccine

BERN, Switzerland (AP) — Olympic snowboard champion Patrizia Kummer says she will head to the Beijing Games early to spend three weeks in quarantine because she isn’t vaccinated against the coronavirus. Chinese authorities require unvaccinated Olympians to enter quarantine upon arrival if they don’t have a valid medical exemption. Kummer is scheduled to arrive this week and says she made a “personal decision” not to get a vaccine. The Olympics start on Feb. 4. Kummer won gold in the parallel giant slalom at the 2014 Sochi Games.