PGA Tour stays in Hawaii, Korn Ferry prepares for Bahamas

By The Associated Press

The PGA Tour stays in Hawaii for the second straight week. The field is not nearly as strong. It features only one player from the top 10 in the world. That would be Cameron Smith, who reached No. 10 by winning at Kapalua with the lowest score to par in PGA Tour history at 34 under. Smith becomes the sixth player to win both Hawaii stops on the PGA Tour. By winning the Sony Open this week, he would join Justin Thomas and Ernie Els as the only players to sweep Hawaii in the same year.