KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Ronaldo Segu had 17 points to lead five Buffalo players in double figures as the Bulls topped Western Michigan 78-64. David Skogman added 14 points for the Bulls. Josh Mballa chipped in 13, Keishawn Brewton scored 12 and Jeenathan Williams had 10. Markeese Hastings led the Broncos with 12 points.