Silver lining: Young, Alabama should contend again in 2022

By JOHN ZENOR

AP Sports Writer

It never seems hard for Alabama to find a silver lining amid a late-night gloom and doom season-ending defeat. The Crimson Tide fell short of a repeat national championship Monday night, losing 33-18 to Georgia in the College Football Playoff championship game. But as usual, Nick Saban and talent-laden Alabama will be among the preseason favorites. Alabama’s two biggest stars _ Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Bryce Young and linebacker Will Anderson _ are only sophomores. And, just like his expectations for his team, Saban believes those players will bounce back.