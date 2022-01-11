Skip to Content
Simons seizing his opportunity with Lillard out for Blazers

By ANNE M. PETERSON
AP Sports Writer

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Anfernee Simons is seizing the opportunity to show he has the abilities to be an everyday starter in the NBA. The 22-year-old Simons has averaged 27.8 points and 7.6 assists over the last five games, scoring 20 or more points in four of them. His emergence has given the Trail Blazers a spark in an otherwise bleak season. Portland is just 16-24 and sitting in 10th place in the Western Conference while missing Damian Lillard and his backcourt partner CJ McCollum because of injuries. 

