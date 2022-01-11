Speeding, erratic driving led to Geno Smith DUI arrest

BELLEVUE, Wash. (AP) — An arrest report says Seattle Seahawks backup quarterback Geno Smith’s arrest on suspicion of driving under the influence came after the Washington State Patrol pulled him over for going 96 mph in a 60 mph zone and driving erratically across several lanes of traffic. Smith was arrested following the Seahawks’ return from Arizona after their last game of the season. The report says Smith declined to take a preliminary breath test and a judge issued a search warrant for a blood draw. The reports say Smith was taken to a hospital where he became agitated prior to the blood draw.