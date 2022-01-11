Top Dogs: Georgia celebrates title, looks ahead to 2022

By PAUL NEWBERRY

AP Sports Writer

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Kirby Smart learned from his former boss that the time for celebrating is short in college football. Even while he reveled in the hangover from Georgia’s first national title since 1980, the coach was already thinking about what comes next. As he put it, “The wind blows a lot stronger at the top.” Smart worked nine seasons at Alabama under Nick Saban, helping win four national titles. Now, he’s got one of his own. But Smart is already concerned about complacency seeping into his program. He doesn’t want the Bulldogs to go another 41 years without a championship.