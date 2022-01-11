Yanks’ Balkovec becomes 1st woman to manage MLB farm team

NEW YORK (AP) — Rachel Balkovec became the first woman hired to manage a minor league affiliate of a Major League Baseball team when she was promoted by the New York Yankees to dugout boss of the Low A Tampa Tarpons. The 34-year-old joined the Yankees organization as a hitting coach in 2019, making her the first woman with that job full-time in affiliated baseball. She got her first position in pro ball with the St. Louis Cardinals as a minor league strength and conditioning coach in 2012. Balkovec moved from the Cardinals to the Houston Astros in 2016. She formerly played catcher for the softball teams at Creighton and New Mexico.