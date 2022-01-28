Bruins win 17th straight over Coyotes 2-1
By JOHN MARSHALL
AP Sports Writer
GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Linus Ullmark stopped 30 shots, David Pastrnak had two assists and the Boston Bruins stretched their winning streak over the Arizona Coyotes to 17 straight games with a 2-1 win. Erik Haula and Charlie McAvoy each had goals to help Boston bounce back from blowing a two-goal lead in a loss to Colorado. Nick Schmaltz scored and Scott Wedgewood had 36 saves for the Coyotes, who haven’t beaten Boston since 2010 in the Czech Republic. Arizona has lost four straight.
Comments