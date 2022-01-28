Cowboys owner says sought-after DC Dan Quinn staying put

By STEPHEN HAWKINS

AP Sports Writer

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones says Dan Quinn is staying in Dallas as defensive coordinator after being a candidate for several head coaching jobs. Quinn had interviewed with at least four teams. Jones says he believes that Quinn turned down a job offer, but didn’t offer specifics. The owner also reiterated his supported for head coach Mike McCarthy after the Cowboys won the NFC East only to lose a home playoff game to San Francisco. Jones says McCarthy was involved in the process to keep Quinn and that they are building their future together.