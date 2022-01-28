Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 10:02 AM

Cowboys owner says sought-after DC Dan Quinn staying put

KTVZ

By STEPHEN HAWKINS
AP Sports Writer

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones says Dan Quinn is staying in Dallas as defensive coordinator after being a candidate for several head coaching jobs. Quinn had interviewed with at least four teams. Jones says he believes that Quinn turned down a job offer, but didn’t offer specifics. The owner also reiterated his supported for head coach Mike McCarthy after the Cowboys won the NFC East only to lose a home playoff game to San Francisco. Jones says McCarthy was involved in the process to keep Quinn and that they are building their future together. 

AP National Sports

Associated Press

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content