Herta to replace injured Pastrana in Race of Champions

By JENNA FRYER
AP Auto Racing Writer

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Colton Herta will represent the United States in next weekend’s international Race of Champions as the replacement for injured driver Travis Pastrana. Pastrana broke his back and hip in a BASE jumping accident. Herta will take his place alongside seven-time NASCAR champion and current IndyCar driver Jimmie Johnson. The ROC “Snow + Ice” World Final will be held next weekend in Pite Havsbad, Sweden on the frozen Baltic Sea, 60 miles south of the Arctic Circle.

