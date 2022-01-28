Mike Bobo returns to Georgia as offensive analyst

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Mike Bobo has returned to Georgia. The national champion Bulldogs announced Friday that Bobo is coming back to his alma mater as an offensive analyst on coach Kirby Smart’s staff. Bobo is a former quarterback and offensive coordinator at the school. He and Smart were teammates for two seasons in the 1990s. Bobo spent last season as Auburn’s offensive coordinator, but he wasn’t retained after his only year with the Tigers. Bobo worked the previous season at South Carolina, taking over as interim head coach after Will Muschamp was fired. Bobo was head coach at Colorado State for five years.