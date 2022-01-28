Peru wins at Colombia 1-0 in key step for World Cup spot

By MAURICIO SAVARESE

AP Sports Writer

SAO PAULO (AP) — Edison Flores scored in the 85th minute, and Peru beat Colombia 1-0 for a key road win in its bid for a second consecutive World Cup appearance. Flores lifted his country to a third consecutive victory in South American qualifiers. He beat David Ospina with a shot between the Colombian goalkeeper and the right post. South America has four direct World Cup spots, and the fifth-place team will play an international playoff against an Asian rival for a berth. Brazil and Argentina have already qualified. Ecuador has 24 points, four ahead of Peru. Teams have three more rounds to play.