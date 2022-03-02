Kraken snap 7-game skid with 4-3 win over Predators

By DAIMON EKLUND

Associated Press

SEATTLE (AP) — Colin Blackwell scored the go-ahead, short-handed goal in the third period and the Seattle Kraken snapped a seven-game losing streak with a 4-3 victory against the Nashville Predators. Blackwell’s goal came a little more than three minutes into the third, and was the first short-handed tally of his career. Seattle’s Alex Wennberg, Calle Jarnkrok and Yanni Gourde had goals in a span of 2 minutes, 39 seconds. It was the fastest three-goal span for the first-year franchise. Matt Duchene had two goals for Nashville, Philip Tomasino also scored, and Roman Josi had two assists, giving him 500 points for his career.