BEAUMONT, Texas (AP) — Justin Johnson had 23 points and 10 rebounds for his third double-double this season and UT Rio Grande Valley defeated Lamar 67-63 on Wednesday. Xavier Johnson scored 15 points for the Vaqueros. Marek Nelson scored 12 points. Brock McClure led the Cardinals with 12 points. Lincoln Smith scored 11 points as did C.J. Roberts. Jordyn Adams scored 10 points.