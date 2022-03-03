German soccer federation raided in financial misconduct case
FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — The German soccer federation’s premises have been raided by prosecutors investigating possible financial misconduct. The federation says investigation concerns “irregularities in a contract with a media agency” and that neither the federation itself nor any current employees are suspected of wrongdoing. The dpa news agency reports that a former official’s home and five business addresses were also searched. The news agency also reports that prosecutors suspect the contract may have been a sham.
