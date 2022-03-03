Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 5:49 AM

Projected 1st-round pick Miroshnichenko facing health issues

KTVZ

MOSCOW (AP) — The Russian Hockey Federation says forward Ivan Miroshnichenko is experiencing “serious health problems” which could mean he isn’t able to play for more than a year. Miroshnichenko is a projected first-round pick in this year’s NHL draft. The federation says his unspecified health problems mean he may not be able to play at all next season. The 18-year-old left winger was on the Russian team which finished runner-up to Canada at the under-18 world championships last year.

AP National Sports

Associated Press

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content