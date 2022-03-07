Argentina hints at post-Messi era in youthful squad

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni has picked his squad for the two final rounds of South American World Cup qualifying. Scaloni brought in six youth division players, which hints he’s contemplating the future without Lionel Messi. Franco and Valentín Carboni, Alejandro Garnacho, Nicolás Paz, Tiago Geralnik and Luka Romero are playing in the youth divisions of European clubs. Messi has also been picked after missing the last two rounds this year as he recovered from COVID-19. Argentina faces Venezuela in Buenos Aires on March 25, and four days later Ecuador in Guayaquil. Argentina is already qualified.