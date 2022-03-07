Cavs’ All-Star Allen out indefinitely with broken finger

By TOM WITHERS

AP Sports Writer

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cavaliers All-Star center Jarrett Allen will be sidelined indefinitely after breaking his left middle finger in Sunday’s win over the Toronto Raptors. Allen got hurt in the first quarter, when he also sustained a bruised quadriceps while driving to the basket. The team did not provide a timetable for Allen’s return. It’s safe to assume he’ll miss at least a few games, depending on the severity of the fracture. Cleveland begins a three-game trip at Indiana on Tuesday.