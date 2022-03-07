Colts establish coaching fellowship in Tony Dungy’s honor

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indianapolis Colts have established the Tony Dungy Diversity Fellowship to advance the opportunities for football coaching candidates. The program in honor of the Pro Football Hall of Fame coach, announced Monday by the Irsay family that owns the Colts, will provide the team with access to talented coaches while fostering and expanding the team’s diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives. Dungy is one of the sport’s most outspoken voices on the need for more diversity and inclusion. Qualified candidates will be evaluated and interviewed by a selection committee composed of Dungy, the Irsay family, Colts general manager Chris Ballard and coach Frank Reich, and other members of the organization.