Despite vitriol, MLB owners, locked-out players closing gap
By RONALD BLUM
AP Baseball Writer
NEW YORK (AP) — For all the vitriol, Major League Baseball owners and players have closed the gap in recent weeks and are negotiating on similar frameworks for a new collective bargaining agreement. With the lockout in its 96th day, the sides remained apart to various degrees on three of the most significant items: the luxury tax, pre-arbitration bonus pool and minimum salary. Openers on March 31 were among 91 games already canceled, and Commissioner Rob Manfred appeared to be on the verge of calling off more.
Comments