Duplantis sets pole vault world record of 6.19m in Belgrade

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Olympic champion Mondo Duplantis has broken his own world pole vault record with a 6.19-meter clearance at the Belgrade Indoor Meeting. Duplantis set the record of 6.18 in February 2020 indoors in Glasgow. He missed his first two attempts at 6.19 on Monday. On his third and final try, he nudged the bar slightly with his knees but it remained in place. He leaped up from the landing mat and punched the air in celebration. Duplantis says, “It’s been a long time coming. I’ve never had a height that has given me that much trouble, so it’s a very good feeling.”