PARIS (AP) — Paris Saint-Germain striker Kylian Mbappe has received a knock on his foot during training two days before the team travels to Real Madrid for a Champions League game. L’Equipe newspaper says was hurt during a training session and is now doubtful for the match in Spain. Mbappé scored a stoppage time winner in the first leg of the round of 16. PSG has been heavily reliant on Mbappé this season.