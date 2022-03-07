Skip to Content
Nets-76ers is big, but each team still a work in progress

By NOAH TRISTER
AP Sports Writer

One month after James Harden and Ben Simmons were traded for each other, it’s time for Philadelphia and Brooklyn to meet. The showdown between the Nets and 76ers is Thursday night at Philadelphia. It may not be quite the spectacle that was anticipated when the deal was made. Simmons hasn’t played at all for his new team, and it’s not clear exactly when he’ll be back. Harden has only been on the court for a few games for the 76ers, who are challenging for the top spot in the Eastern Conference.

