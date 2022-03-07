Oklahoma St., women’s hoops coach Littell agree to part ways

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Oklahoma State has announced it will mutually part ways with women’s basketball coach Jim Littell at the end of this season. Littell enters the Big 12 Tournament with a 203-139 record at Oklahoma State. He was Big 12 Coach of the Year in 2016 and 2021. He has led the Cowgirls to six NCAA Tournament appearances, highlighted by a Sweet 16 berth in 2014. The Cowgirls closed the regular season with an 8-19 record and lost their last five games.