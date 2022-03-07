Seattle U’s best shot at NCAAs arrives after record season

By TIM BOOTH

AP Sports Writer

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle University won a share of the Western Athletic Conference regular season title. That gives the Redhawks the No. 2 seed for the WAC tournament and their best chance at possibly returning to the NCAA Tournament for the first time in more than 50 years. Seattle won 23 games in the regular season and shared the WAC title with New Mexico State and Stephen F. Austin. The Redhawks once played for a national title in 1958 led by Elgin Baylor. They have 11 NCAA appearances in their history but none since 1969. Seattle also had turmoil at the start of this season with former coach Jim Hayford resigning after accusations of using a racial slur.