UAB guard Walker tabbed top C-USA player; McDevitt top coach

DALLAS (AP) — UAB junior guard Jordan Walker is the Conference USA men’s basketball player of the year. Walker is third in Conference USA with 19.3 points and 5.1 assists a game, and his 42 points against Middle Tennessee on February 5 is the league’s high-scoring game this season. Nick McDevitt was honored as the top coach after Middle Tennessee’s impressive turnaround to be the league’s East Division champion. Middle Tennessee takes a 22-9 record into this week’s C-USA tournament. That is already 17 wins more than last season. The Blue Raiders won only 24 games combined in McDevitt’s first three seasons.