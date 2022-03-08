Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 4:16 AM

A glance at the reaction of sports to Russian invasion

KTVZ

By The Associated Press

A glance at the reaction of sports to the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Russia and its ally Belarus have been excluded from world sports, or made to compete as neutrals. Events they are barred from include the Winter Paralympics in Beijing, World Cup soccer qualifying, world athletics championships in Oregon, and world figure skating championships in France. Russia has also been stripped of the Champions League final.

AP National Sports

Associated Press

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content