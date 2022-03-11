Atlético beats Cádiz 2-1 before CL decider at Old Trafford

By JOSEPH WILSON

Associated Press

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — João Félix kept up his fine scoring form to help Atlético Madrid beat Cádiz 2-1 at home in the Spanish league before Diego Simeone’s team heads to Manchester United for their Champions League decider. Atlético is playing at its best in months with a run of four straight wins in the domestic league only interrupted by its 1-1 home draw with United two weeks ago. Atlético will visit Old Trafford on Tuesday for the second leg of their round-of-16 matchup. Félix scored his fifth goal in as many matches two minutes after kickoff. Álvaro Negredo equalized before Rodrigo de Paul got the second-half winner.