Magic rally, end Timberwolves’ winning streak at 6 games

By DICK SCANLON

Associated Press

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Mo Bamba scored 27 points, Markelle Fultz and Mo Wagner did most of Orlando’s scoring in a big second-half rally and the Magic beat Minnesota 118-110 on Friday night to end the Timberwolves’ winning streak at six games. During a 23-4 run over a stretch of eight minutes, Fultz scored five points and Wagner had the final seven, leaving the Magic with a 107-95 lead after they had trailed by 18 in the first half. Anthony Edwards led the Timberwolves with 25 points. Karl Anthony Towns had 21 points and 13 rebounds, but was called for three fouls in the first quarter.