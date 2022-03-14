Brent Sass maintains Iditarod lead but cautious about Seavey

By MARK THIESSEN

Associated Press

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Brent Sass hasn’t seen another musher in nearly 400 miles, which is a good sign for the leader of the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race across Alaska. He was nearing the checkpoint in White Mountain, where mushers must take a mandatory eight-hour layover before making the final 77-mile push to Nome. Sass told a film crew for the Iditarod Insider that he is not allowing himself to think about the finish line yet, mainly because defending champion Dallas Seavey remains in second place. Sass told the crew Seavey is “still right back there.” GPS tracking showed Sass with a 21-mile lead on Seavey on Monday.