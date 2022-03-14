Ducks trade D Josh Manson to Colorado for prospect Helleson

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — The Anaheim Ducks have traded veteran defenseman Josh Manson to the Colorado Avalanche in exchange for defense prospect Drew Helleson and a second-round pick in the 2023 draft. Manson is an eight-year NHL veteran who has spent his entire career in Anaheim. He is due to be an unrestricted free agent this summer. The son of NHL enforcer Dave Manson has been a stalwart on Anaheim’s blue line ever since he made the roster in late 2014, racking up 26 goals, 87 assists and 431 penalty minutes in 453 games.