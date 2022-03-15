Skip to Content
AP source: 1B Rizzo agrees to $32M, 2-year deal with Yankees

By RONALD BLUM
AP Baseball Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — A person familiar with the negotiations tells The Associated Press that Anthony Rizzo is staying with the New York Yankees, agreeing to a $32 million, two-year contract. A three-time All-Star, Rizzo was acquired by the Yankees from the Chicago Cubs on July 29 and added a left-handed bat to a heavily right-handed batting order in New York. Rizzo also provided plate discipline and smooth fielding at first, where he has won two Gold Gloves.

