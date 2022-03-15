Fox scores in OT to give Rangers 4-3 win over Ducks

By VIN A. CHERWOO

AP Sports Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Adam Fox scored 55 seconds into overtime and the New York Rangers beat the Anaheim Ducks 4-3. Chris Kreider, Mika Zibanejad and Jonny Brodzinski also scored for the Rangers, who have won five of seven. Artemi Panarin had three assists and Fox added two to help New York improve to 12-2-1 in its last 15 home games. Alexandar Georgiev made 20 saves. Max Comtois, Cam Fowler and Derek Grant scored for Anaheim, which lost its fifth straight — all on the road. Adam Henrique had two assists and John Gibson finished with 34 saves.