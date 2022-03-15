Fritz, Isner, Keys lead U.S. contingent at Indian Wells

By BETH HARRIS

AP Sports Writer

INDIAN WELLS, Calif. (AP) — Taylor Fritz defeated Spanish qualifier Jaume Munar 6-4, 2-6, 7-6 (2) in the third round of the BNP Paribas Open. Fritz is one of six American men still competing in the desert tournament. Fritz reached the semifinals at Indian Wells last year, his career-best result in an ATP Masters 1000 event. John Isner beat 14th-seeded Diego Schwartzman, 7-5, 6-3, to reach the fourth round. The 6-foot-11 American capitalized on his 16-inch height advantage, blasting 13 aces and frustrating Schwartzman with clever drop shots.