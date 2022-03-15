Guardians’ ace Shane Bieber open to long-term deal with club

By TOM WITHERS

AP Sports Writer

CLEVELAND (AP) — Shane Bieber reiterated he’s open to signing a long-term contract with the Guardians. The 2020 Cy Young winner made just 16 starts last season due a shoulder strain. The right-hander is fully recovered and looking forward to this season in Cleveland. The 26-year-old is arbitration eligible for the next three seasons. However, the club will like to lock up one of the American League’s best pitchers long-term if possible. Bieber said he learned about being patient while being sidelined last season. He’ll anchor one of the baseball’s best young rotations in 2021.