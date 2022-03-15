Horvat has 2 goals, assist as Canucks top Devils 6-3

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Bo Horvat had two goals and an assist to lead the Vancouver Canucks past the New Jersey Devils 6-3. Tanner Pearson added a goal and an assist for the Canucks. Brad Hunt, Nils Hoglander and Juho Lahmmikko also scored, and J.T. Miller had three assists to extend his point streak to 13 games. Jack Hughes had a goal and an assist for the Devils. Ryan Graves and Nathan Bastian also scored, and Yegor Sharangovich added two assists. Thatcher Demko made 32 saves for Vancouver. Nico Daws stopped 17 of 21 shots for the Devils before being pulled midway through the second period. John Gillies made eight saves in relief.